Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Tuesday denied that the tech giant favors the more progressive political currents, in contrast to what some legislators and media outlets have claimed, in his first appearance before the US Congress.

"I lead this company without political bias and work to ensure that our products continue to operate that way. To do otherwise would go against our core principles and our business interests. We are a company that provides platforms for diverse perspectives and opinions - and we have no shortage of them among our own employees," Pichai told the Senate Judiciary Committee.