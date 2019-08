Students using the light on their mobile react during an anti-government rally at Central, in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Secondary school students wave their phones and cover one eye in solidarity with a woman who was injured during an anti-government rally at Central, in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Google reported Thursday that it had disabled 210 YouTube channels that were part of a coordinated attempt to post information related to the ongoing protests in Hong Kong.

Google, owner of the video platform banned in China, said it had found that the channels “behaved in a coordinated manner” and were consistent with the "recent observations and actions related to China announced by Facebook and Twitter.”