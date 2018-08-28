Information tech giant Google on Tuesday denied the suggestion that its search engines are "bias(ed) ... toward any political ideology," thus responding to President Donald Trump's accusation that those search algorithms are designed to silence conservative voices.

"When users type queries into the Google Search bar, our goal is to make sure they receive the most relevant answers in a matter of seconds. Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don't bias our results toward any political ideology," said Google in a statement.