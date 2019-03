EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager, from Denmark, speaks at a news conference on the concurrence case with Google online search advertising, at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, Mar. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

American technology giant Google was fined 1.49 billion euro ($1.7 billion) Wednesday by the European Commission for blocking rival advertisers online.

It is the third time the EC has penalized the internet-related services and products multinational in the last two years.