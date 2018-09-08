A Russian woman watches a video on YouTube in which Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny calls for protests during the upcoming nationwide regional elections in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Internet giant Google on Saturday yielded under pressure from the Russian government and decided to remove videos featuring the country's main opposition leader from its popular video-sharing platform YouTube after the Kremlin accused the corporation of attempting to interfere in its electoral process.

Supporters of Alexei Navalny, the leader of the liberal Russia of the Future party, were quick to slam the United States-based multinational company for what they described as a surrender in the face of illegal demands made by the administration of President Vladimir Putin.