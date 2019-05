File image of people passing in front of a Huawei store in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, Jan. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Major American tech firms, including Google, will stop selling components and software to Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei in response to a directive by the Trump administration, according to sources cited by Bloomberg news agency.

Alphabet, Google's parent company, has decided to cut off its supply of critical software and components to the Chinese firm, according to a Bloomberg report published on Sunday that cited sources who asked not to be named.