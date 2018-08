A Chinese woman walks next to a 'Google' brand name and logo, near the Google office in Beijing, China, Aug. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Google can return to China if it complies with the country's censorship laws, the Chinese state-owned People's Daily said in an editorial published on Monday.

News website The Intercept had said last week that Google, which has been blocked in China since 2010, was planning to re-launch its search engine in the country with censored results.