EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager, from Denmark, speaks at a news conference on the concurrence case with Google Android at the European commission in Brussels, Belgium, July 18, 2018. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Technology giant Google said it was to appeal the European Commission's decision on Wednesday to impose on it a fine of 4.34 billion euros ($5 billion) for alleged illegal practices linked to Android mobile devices in a bid to strengthen the dominance of its renowned search engine.

Margrethe Vestager, the EC's competition commissioner, said that Google utilized three types of illegal restrictions on the use of Android as a means of cementing the market dominance of the Google search engine _ thus denying rivals a chance to innovate and compete _ which she said was unlawful according to the EU's antitrust legislation, something that Google denied.