The logo of Google is seen at the eighth annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, India, Nov. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAGADEESH NV

Indian visitors operate mobile phones near a google logo at India Mobile Congress 2017 in New Delhi, India, Sept. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

Sundar Pichai, CEO Google, during the 48th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Tech giant Google said Friday it was reviewing a decision by the Competition Commission of India, which fined it $21 million, accusing it of abusing its dominant position in the market.

A Google spokesperson told EFE that the accusation was based on "narrow concerns" and Google was looking into them to assess next steps.