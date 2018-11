Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (c) chats with Democratic Sens. Dick Durbin (l), Elizabeth Warren (2nd from left) and Bernie Sanders (r) after a Senate meeting in Washington on Nov. 14, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (c) arrives for a Senate meeting at the Capitol in Washington on Nov. 14, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Democratic minority leader, Chuck Schumer, were both reelected to their posts by their respective party colleagues on Wednesday.

Both elections, which were conducted behind closed doors, resulted in the reappointments of McConnell and Schumer "by acclamation," that is by a voice vote and without the need for casting ballots, the two men's spokespeople said.