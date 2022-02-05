Tension prevails at the Goptovka border checkpoint between Ukraine and Russia. The point could become the front line of combat under a potential Russian attack.
Goptovka, the last Ukrainian frontier
At the Goptovka border post between Ukraine and Russia, a tense calm prevails; it could become the first line of combat if the Kremlin gives the order to attack. EPA-EFE/Fernando Salcines
Tension prevails at the Goptovka border checkpoint between Ukraine and Russia. The point could become the front line of combat under a potential Russian attack.