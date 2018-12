A file photo showing former United States President George H.W. Bush (L-C) watching as former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev (standing L) delivers his speech at the Madrid Middle East Peace Conference in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 30, 1991. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

A file photo of former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev (L) and former United States President George H. W. Bush (R) following a discussion at the old demarcation line between East and West Germany near the village of Geisa, Germany, June 17, 2005. EPA-EFE/BORIS ROESSLER

The last leader of the Soviet Union on Saturday expressed his regret over the death of former US President George H. W. Bush, highlighting the late president's contribution to nuclear disarmament and the end of the Cold War.

Mikhail Gorbachev and his US counterpart, who died Friday at the age of 94, led their respective superpowers in the run-up to the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.