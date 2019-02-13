The last president of the Soviet Union appealed to the United States and Russia to resume nuclear arms talks, warning in an article published in a Russian newspaper on Wednesday of the dangers of not doing so after President Donald Trump confirmed his country was leaving a key Cold War-era treaty.
Mikhail Gorbachev (leader of the USSR 1990-1991) detailed his opinion after the US's withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) he had co-signed in 1987 with then US president Ronald Reagan.