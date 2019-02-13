File image shows a worker cutting a Soviet-made aviation cruise missile X-22, able to carry a nuclear warhead, on the military base Ozerne in Zhytomyr Nov 6, 2002. It is the first of 225 missiles to be destroyed over a two year period according to the 1993US-Ukraine agreement on the destruction and of strategical nuclear weapons. The programme is financed by the US government. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ DYMA GAVRISH

File image shows anti-Trident,demonstrators marching during a protest organised by Campaign for Nuclear Disarmement (CND) titled 'Stop Trident' in London, Britain, 27 February 2016, reminiscent of the CND's massive early 80s marches. The Trident system is a US submarine launched nuclear weapon deployed with the US Navy and the UK's Royal Navy. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ANDY RAIN

Handout file image gated May 11, 1990, supplied by the US Dept. of State, shows US Ambassador Eileen Malloy, chief of the arms control unit at the US Embassy in Moscow, standing at the destruction site where the last Soviet short-range missiles under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty were eliminated, in Saryozek, (former Soviet Union), Kazakhstan. EFE- EPA/US FOREIGN SERVICE ASSOCIATION/US DEPARTMENT OF STATE/HANDOUT/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Conventional cruise missiles, identical to their nuclear warhead countrerparts are loaded on to a B-52 at RAF Fairford, (England, UK), on Mar.25, 1999. Eight B-52's are on stand-by to join Nato forces for raids over Kosovo. EPA-EFE (FILE) /GERRY PENNY

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev speaks during the presentation of his new book in Moscow, Russia, Oct 10, 2017. The book is titled 'I Remain an Optimist'. EPA-EFE (FILE) /MAXIM SHIPENKOV

File image dated Nov 21, 1985, shows US President Ronald Reagan and the Secretary-General of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union's Central Committee (1985-1991) Mijhail Gorbachev during superpower nuclear de-escalation talks in Geneva. EFE-EPA (FILE)/ B/W ONLY. .

The last president of the Soviet Union appealed to the United States and Russia to resume nuclear arms talks, warning in an article published in a Russian newspaper on Wednesday of the dangers of not doing so after President Donald Trump confirmed his country was leaving a key Cold War-era treaty.

Mikhail Gorbachev (leader of the USSR 1990-1991) detailed his opinion after the US's withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) he had co-signed in 1987 with then US president Ronald Reagan.