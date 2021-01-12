A handout photo made available by the San Diego Zoo Safari Park shows gorillas at the zoo in San Diego, USA, 10 January 2021 (issued 11 January 2021). EPA-EFE/Ken Bohn / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: SAN DIEGO ZOO SAFARI PARK HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in what could be the first known case of natural transmission of the coronavirus to great apes, the authorities of the facility said on Monday.

Lisa Peterson, executive director of San Diego Zoo Safari Park, said in a statement on Monday that "aside from some congestion and coughing, the gorillas are doing well. The troop remains quarantined together and are eating and drinking. We are hopeful for a full recovery." EFE-EPA