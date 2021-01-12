Gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in what could be the first known case of natural transmission of the coronavirus to great apes, the authorities of the facility said on Monday.
Lisa Peterson, executive director of San Diego Zoo Safari Park, said in a statement on Monday that "aside from some congestion and coughing, the gorillas are doing well. The troop remains quarantined together and are eating and drinking. We are hopeful for a full recovery." EFE-EPA