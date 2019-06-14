Kellyanne Conway, President Donald Trump's close adviser on political matters, attends a meeting with US governors on June 13, 2019, at the White House. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

President Donald Trump (l) embraces White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (r) at the White House after announcing on June 13, 2019, that she will be stepping down from her post at the end of the month. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

An independent US government agency on Thursday recommended that President Donald Trump fire presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway, accusing her of multiple instances of violating the law that prohibits top government officials from using their position to influence the country's elections.

Trump received a report from the Office of the Special Counsel, an independent organization that monitors possible legal violations within the government and accused Conway of violating the so-called Hatch Act on numerous occasions.