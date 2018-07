A handout photo made available by ABC Laos News shows Lao villagers use a boat to past houses submerged by floodwaters after the Xe Pian Xe Nam Noy dam collapsed near Attapeu province, Laos, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABC LAOS NEWS / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Lao villagers are stranded on a roof of a house after they evacuated floodwaters after the Xe Pian Xe Nam Noy dam collapsed in a village near Attapeu province, Laos, Jul. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABC LAOS NEWS

An undated photo made available on 25 July 2018 by ABC Laos News shows aerial view of houses are submerged by floodwaters after the Xe Pian Xe Nam Noy dam collapsed in villages near Attapeu province, Laos. EPA-EFE/ABC LAOS NEWS HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO SALES; BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

The Laos government on Thursday blamed the collapse of a dam, which led to the deaths of 27 people and has displaced more than 6,000, on the firm that built it.

Energy and Mines Minister Khammany Inthirath said at a press conference in Vientiane, reported by state media, that the construction firm - a joint venture by two companies from South Korea, one from Thailand and one from Laos - had to bear the responsibility of paying compensation for the accident, which occurred on Monday.