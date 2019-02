Members of Cuba's electoral commission hold a press conference in Havana on Monday, Feb. 25. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The chair of Cuba's electoral commission, Alina Balseiro, speaks at a press conference in Havana on Monday, Feb. 25. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Nearly 87 percent of the more than 7.8 million voters who cast ballots in a referendum on a proposed new constitution endorsed the document, Cuba's National Electoral Commission (CEN) said Monday.

Turnout for Sunday's referendum was 84.4 percent, CEN chair Alina Balseiro told a press conference in Havana.