President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily press conference on Oct. 16, 2019, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday that the shootout that left a soldier and 14 armed civilians dead in the southern state of Guerrero was not retaliation for the killing of 14 state police officers earlier this week in the western state of Michoacan.

"No, I rule that out completely," Lopez Obrador, the founder and leader of the leftist National Regeneration Movement (Morena), said in response to a question about whether the killings were an act of revenge.