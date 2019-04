President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on April 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

The Mexican government will not negotiate with organized crime groups under any circumstances, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday.

"We are not going to negotiate with any gang or organization dedicated to committing crimes. We are going to act with rectitude and integrity. There are going to be no deals. The border between crime and authority is pretty clear," Lopez Obrador said during his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City.