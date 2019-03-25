A woman holds up an image of her missing relative during a ceremony on March 24, 2019, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, at which President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced that his administration was reactivating the National Missing Persons Search System in an effort to learn the fate of the more than 40,000 people listed as missing, identify the 26,000 unidentified bodies at morgues and clear the 1,300 clandestine graves across the country. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

The government said over the weekend that it was reactivating the National Missing Persons Search System in an effort to learn the fate of the more than 40,000 people listed as missing in Mexico, identify the 26,000 unidentified bodies at morgues and clear the 1,300 clandestine graves across the country.

"The Mexican state is going to dedicate itself to the search for the missing ... It's a priority," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said during a ceremony at the National Palace on Sunday that was attended by Cabinet officers and relatives of the missing.