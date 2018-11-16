A United Kingdom government minister hotly tipped to take on the freshly vacated role of Brexit secretary or abandon the cabinet on Friday confirmed he would remain in his post as environment secretary and offered his backing for the increasingly embattled prime minister, who was facing backlash over a provisional deal she struck on the UK's withdrawal from the European Union.

Michael Gove, a prominent Leave campaigner ahead of the 2016 Brexit referendum, told press he would keep his current position within the Conservative Party cabinet and continue to work with Theresa May to help her push the draft Brexit accord through the House of Commons, the lower chamber of lawmaking in the UK.