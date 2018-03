FMLN general secretary Medardo Gonzalez presides at a March 5, 2018, press conference at which he admitted the leftist governing party's defeat by the political right in El Salvador's legislative and municipal elections held on the weekend. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

El Salvador's governing Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) on Monday acknowledged its defeat by the political right in the weekend's legislative and municipal elections and promised to "reflect" on the message delivered by voters.

"We acknowledge the March 4 election results although these are still preliminary," said FMLN general secretary Medardo Gonzalez in brief public remarks accompanied by other top party leaders, who refused to respond to questions from reporters.