The Government of Guatemala will allow residents of several communities affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano on Jun. 3, which according to initial estimates left 110 dead, to enter the danger zone to search for their missing relatives on Monday.
The executive secretary of the Guatemala's Conred disaster management agency, Sergio Garcia Cabanas, made the announcement on Sunday night at a press conference led by Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales at the National Palace of Culture, in which the emergency data was updated.