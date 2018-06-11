Rescue workers search for victims of the Fuego volcano eruption in El Rodeo, Guatemala, 10 June 2018. The Fuego volcano which first erupted on 03 June has claimed over 100 lives so far. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO PARDO

Rescue workers carry the remains of a victim of the Fuego volcano eruption in El Rodeo, Guatemala, 10 June 2018. The Fuego volcano which first erupted on 03 June has claimed over 100 lives so far. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO PARDO

A Guatemalan volunteer rests during the search for victims of the Fuego volcano eruption in El Rodeo, Guatemala, 10 June 2018. The Fuego volcano which first erupted on 03 June has claimed over 100 lives so far. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO PARDO

Mourners and relatives attend the funeral of Maria Leticia Pernilla Gil, a victim of the Fuego volcano eruption, in El Rodeo, Guatemala, 10 June 2018. The Fuego volcano which first erupted on 03 June has claimed over 100 lives so far. EPA-EFE/SANTIAGO BILLY

Mourners and relatives attend the funeral of Maria Leticia Pernilla Gil, a victim of the Fuego volcano eruption, in El Rodeo, Guatemala, 10 June 2018. The Fuego volcano which first erupted on 03 June has claimed over 100 lives so far. EPA-EFE/SANTIAGO BILLY

The Government of Guatemala will allow residents of several communities affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano on Jun. 3, which according to initial estimates left 110 dead, to enter the danger zone to search for their missing relatives on Monday.

The executive secretary of the Guatemala's Conred disaster management agency, Sergio Garcia Cabanas, made the announcement on Sunday night at a press conference led by Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales at the National Palace of Culture, in which the emergency data was updated.