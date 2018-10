Freelance journalist Junpei Yasuda (L) and NGO member Nobutaka Watanabe (R), former captives of Iraq resistance group speak to Japanese and international press in Tokyo, 27 April 2004. The two Japanese journalists are at the center of heated domestic debate over what responsibility individual citizens and the government should bear in overseas hostage situations. EPA-EFE/FILE/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN

Freelance journalist Junpei Yasuda (L) and NGO member Nobutaka Watanabe (R), former captives of Iraq resistence group speak to Japanese and international press in Tokyo, 27 April 2004. The two Japanese journalists are at the center of heated domestic debate over what responsibility individual citizens and the government should bear in overseas hostage situations. EPA-EFE/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN

Released Japanese hostage, freelance journalist Junpei Yasuda, 30, arrives at Narita airport, Tokyo, 20 April 2004. Yasuda arrived on a plane from Moscow. His four-day abduction by masked gunmen ended when he was released at a mosque in Baghdad to the Committee of Muslim Scholars before being handed to embassy staff. EPA-EFE/FILE/AKIO SUGA

The Japanese government confirmed on Wednesday the release of freelance journalist Junpei Yasuda, who had been kidnapped in Syria since 2015, probably by militias linked to the al-Qaeda terrorist network.

The reporter was freed by Turkish security forces and is being held at an immigration center in Antakya (southern Turkey), according to Yoshihide Suga, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, at a press conference.