FYROM's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev (4-L), in a symbolic gesture, offered his tie to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (5-L) who put it in his pocket, in the presence of UN mediator Matthew Nimetz (L), EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini (2-L), EU enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn (3-L), FYROM's foreign minister Nikola Dimitrov (3-R), UN under-secretary-general for political affairs Rosemary DiCarlo (2-R) and Greek foreign minister Nikos Kotzias (R), after signing an agreement in the village of Psarades, Florina, Greece, 17 June 2018. EPA/NIKOS ARVANITIDIS

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) and FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev (L) join their hands in the village of Psarades, Florina, Greece, 17 June 2018. EPA/NIKOS ARVANITIDIS

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (L) and FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev (R) shake hands after their arrival on Macedonian side of the Lake Prespa, near Otesevo, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), 17 June 2018. EPA/NAKE BATEV

The foreign affairs ministers of Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia on Sunday signed a historic agreement in a move to end a decades-long dispute over the latter's official name.

The agreement, which foresees FYROM changing its name to the Republic of Northern Macedonia, was signed between Nikos Kotzias and Nikola Dimitrov in the Greek village of Psarades, near the border with FYROM and Albania.