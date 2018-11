The governor of Japan's Okinawa prefecture said Friday he was ready to use all legal remedies possible to block the relocation of a controversial United States military base within the region, a campaign which he intends to take to Washington next week.

Speaking at the Foreign Correspondents Club in Tokyo, Denny Tamaki, the recently elected governor, voiced his opposition to the transfer of the Futenma military base to Nago city in Henoko Bay in Okinawa.