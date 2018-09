A handout photo made available by NASA shows Hurricane Florence over the Atlantic Ocean, seen from the International Space Station, 10 September 2018. Hurricane Florence has been upgraded to a Category 4 and is expected to strengthen. It continues on its path toward the East Coast of the United States and is predicted to make landfall on 14 September. EPA-EFE/RICKY ARNOLD HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Navy Office of Information shows The guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) departs Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, USA 10 September 2018. There are nearly 30 ships preparing to get underway from Naval Station Norfolk and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek as Hurricane Florence is forecasted to bring high winds and rain to the Mid-Atlantic coast. Ships will be directed to areas of the Atlantic where they will be best postured for storm avoidance. EPA-EFE/Justin Wolpert HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Navy Office of Information shows the guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) departs Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, USA 10 September 2018. There are nearly 30 ships preparing to get underway from Naval Station Norfolk and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek as Hurricane Florence is forecasted to bring high winds and rain to the Mid-Atlantic coast. Ships will be directed to areas of the Atlantic where they will be best postured for storm avoidance. EPA-EFE/Justin Wolpert HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout graphic released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on 10 September 2018 shows the likely path and probabilities of sustained (1-minute average) surface wind speeds equal to or exceeding 34 knots (39 mph) of Hurricane Florence. EPA-EFE/NOAA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The governor of South Carolina on Monday issued a mandatory evacuation order for the coastal areas of the state as Hurricane Florence was moving towards the eastern coast of the United States.

The eight counties along the coast will begin evacuating their inhabitants from noon on Tuesday, according to Governor Henry McMaster, who also said that authorities will facilitate road access for their exit.