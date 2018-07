Visitors jostle each other at a pool in Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Rescue workers search for missing people as a result of the heavy rains and floods in Saka, Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, Jul. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO ARCHIVES

Unprecedented heavy rains that lashed western Japan over the past few days have left 224 dead, while 17 people are still missing, according to the latest official count on Tuesday.

Ehime, Okayama and Hiroshima in western Japan were the worst affected prefectures, Japanese government spokesperson Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference.