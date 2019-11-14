Spain's King Felipe VI (L) and Queen Letizia (R) pose next to a self-portrait by Spanish painter Francisco de Goya at the National Museum of Fine Arts in Havana, Cuba, on 14 November 2019. EFE-EPA/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Spain's King Felipe VI (2-L) and Queen Letizia (2-R) pose next to a self-portrait by Spanish painter Francisco de Goya at the National Museum of Fine Arts in Havana, Cuba, on 14 November 2019, along with Spain's acting foreign minister, Josep Borrell (R), and museum director Jorge Fernandez (L). EFE-EPA/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

One of Francisco de Goya's iconic self-portraits is coming to Havana along with Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, who on Thursday are touring the hall where the painting will be displayed and remain for a month in the Cuban capital to mark the first official visit of a Spanish monarch to Cuba.

The royal couple began their last day on the communist island with a visit to the National Fine Arts Museum (MNBA), the country's most important such institution, accompanied by Cuban Deputy Culture Minister Fernando Rojas and museum director Jorge Fernandez.