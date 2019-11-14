One of Francisco de Goya's iconic self-portraits is coming to Havana along with Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, who on Thursday are touring the hall where the painting will be displayed and remain for a month in the Cuban capital to mark the first official visit of a Spanish monarch to Cuba.
The royal couple began their last day on the communist island with a visit to the National Fine Arts Museum (MNBA), the country's most important such institution, accompanied by Cuban Deputy Culture Minister Fernando Rojas and museum director Jorge Fernandez.