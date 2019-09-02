A handout photo made available by the Brazilian Presidency shows Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (C) presiding a meeting with cabinet ministers and Chief of Staff Onyx Lorenzoni (L) and Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva (R), at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Aug. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/MARCOS CORREA

Gradual control of the fires raging in the Amazon rainforest has given Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro some breathing space in the face of international criticism, while the Catholic Church has raised its voice in support of his handling of the country's environmental issues.

Some 120 bishops, who had gathered until Saturday in the Amazonian state of Para – the area worst affected by the fires that have been devastating the forest for the past three weeks – to prepare for the upcoming Pan-Amazonian Synod of Bishops in Vatican City in October, spoke out to back Bolsonaro. EFE-EPA