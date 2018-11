Former First Lady Imelda Marcos (C) attends a hearing at the Sandiganbayan anti-corruption court in Quezon City, Philippines, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Philippine congresswoman Imelda Marcos, the widow of dictator Ferdinand Marcos, on Thursday withdrew her candidacy for the governorship of Ilocos Norte region after her conviction for graft made her ineligible to hold public office.

On Nov. 9, the anti-corruption court found Imelda, 89, guilty of seven counts of corruption while she was the governor of Manila (1975-86) and sentenced her to between six and 11 years of prison for each charge.