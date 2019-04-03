Latifa, 63, from Morocco, embraces one of her five grandchildren during an interview with Efe in the Roj camp (extreme northeast of Syria), where she has been trapped living for a year and a half after traveling to Raqqa three years ago to the rescue her grandchildren who were the sons of an Islamic State jihadist from Morocco. EPA-EFE/Ahmed Mardnli

Sixty-year-old Latifa decided to go to Syria to try to rescue her five grandchildren after her son, an Islamic State fighter, was killed in a bombing. But three years later, the Moroccan grandmother is still trapped in the country.

"My son and his wife came to Syria without my permission. After seven to eight months, his wife called me to tell me that he had died and asked me to come and take her and the children back," Latifa tells EFE, sitting in a room at the Roj camp, located in the northeasternmost part of Syria and which houses women, most of whom joined the IS terror organization along with their children.