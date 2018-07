Women protest outside a jail in Managua on July 1, 2018, demanding the release of their imprisoned young people: many grandparents are ready to give their lives in the battle of the people against the government, in exchange for a better future for the youth of Nicaragua and for a country of justice and peace. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Photo taken June 30, 2018, of one of the Nicaraguan protesters that now include many grandparents ready to give their lives in the battle of the people against the government, in exchange for a better future for the youth of Nicaragua and for a country of justice and peace. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Marta Uceda, Manuel Mendo, Auxiliadora Cuellar - all Nicaraguans with one thing in common. They are grandparents ready to give their lives in the battle of the people against the government, in exchange for a better future for the youth of Nicaragua and for a country of justice and peace.

"I'm old, so let them kill me," mother and grandmother Marta Uceda told EFE, adding that she is ready to do whatever is necessary to defend the people against the government.