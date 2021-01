Inhabitants of the town of Bosa walk through gravestones with names of people who died with COVID-19, in the south of Bogota, Colombia, 28 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Inhabitants of the town of Bosa walk through gravestones with names of people who died with COVID-19, in the south of Bogota, Colombia, 28 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

A high number of Covid-19 deaths and infections has led the mayor of an area of Bogotá to start an education campaign using gravestones to raise awareness of the dangers of the virus.

The initiative called "Covid-19 kills, don't risk your life" uses black tombstones inscribed with the names of more than 800 people from the town of Bosa, in the south of Bogotá, who have died in the pandemic. EFE-EPA