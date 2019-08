Tropical fish swim along the edges of a coral reef off Great Keppel Island, Queensland, Australia, Nov. 25, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

An undated handout picture made available by the James Cook Univeristy on Sep. 23, 2015 shows crown-of-thorns starfish feeding on coral in the Great Barrier Reef. EPA-EFE FILE/JAMES COOK UNIVERSITY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT - BEST AVAILABLE QUALITY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An undated handout picture made available by Australia's James Cook University (JCU) on Jan. 31, 2016 shows marine life in the Great Barrier Reef, in the Coral Sea, off the coast of Queensland, Australia. EPA-EFE FILE/JAMES COOK UNIVERSITY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The health outlook for Australia's Great Barrier Reef, one of the richest marine ecosystems in the world, has been downgraded to "very poor," according to the long-term projection report published Friday.

"The challenge to restore reef resilience is big, but not insurmountable," Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority said in its Outlook Report published every five years.