Indian activists of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community hug each other as they celebrate during a rally after the verdict at the Supreme Court in Kolkata, Eastern India, Sep. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian activists of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community celebrate during a rally after the verdict at the Supreme Court in Kolkata, Eastern India, Sep. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

(FILE) Former Chilean president, and current UNHCR head Michelle Bachelet participates during the book launch for 'Las Niñas Pueden' (Girls Can), which celebrates 15 years of trajectory of Comunidad Mujer, an independent organization that promotes women's rights, in Santiago, Chile, Apr. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

The new United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Friday applauded the Indian Supreme Court's decision to decriminalize homosexuality by repealing a 2013 verdict that gave validity to a colonial-era law going back more than 150 years which criminalized same-sex relationships with prison sentences.

"This is a great day for India and for all those who believe in the universality of human rights," said Michelle Bachelet in a statement.