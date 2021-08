The famous Acropolis of Athens is obscured by thick smoke due to the major fire in Varybobi, Athens, Greece, 04 August 2021. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Burnt cars are seen after a wildfire in the area of Varybobi, northeastern suburb of Athens, Greece, 04 August 2021. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Residents battle to extinguish a wildfire burning in the area of Limni in Evia island, eastern coast of Central Greece, 04 August 2021. EPA-EFE/PANAGIOTIS KOUROS

A couple stands in front of a burnt house after a wildfire in the area of Varybobi, northeastern suburb of Athens, Greece, 04 August 2021. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Greece continued to battle wildfires Thursday, with more than 100 having broken out in 24 hours and three still uncontrolled, in the midst of the worst heat wave in 40 years.

The most worrisome is the blaze on the island of Euboea, which began Tuesday and firefighters have still not been able to bring it under control.