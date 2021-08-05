Greece continued to battle intense wildfires Thursday, with more than 10 towns, including two suburbs of the capital Athens, needing to be evacuated, as the country suffers through its worst heat wave in 40 years.
A couple stands in front of a burnt house after a wildfire in the area of Varybobi, northeastern suburb of Athens, Greece, 04 August 2021. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU
Residents battle to extinguish a wildfire burning in the area of Limni in Evia island, eastern coast of Central Greece, 04 August 2021. EPA-EFE/PANAGIOTIS KOUROS
Burnt cars are seen after a wildfire in the area of Varybobi, northeastern suburb of Athens, Greece, 04 August 2021. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU
The famous Acropolis of Athens is obscured by thick smoke due to the major fire in Varybobi, Athens, Greece, 04 August 2021. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU
Varybobi (Greece), 04/08/2021.- Firemen drop water on a burning car during a wildfire in the area of Varybobi, northeastern suburb of Athens, Greece, 04 August 2021. The major fire that broke out in the wildland-urban interface in Varybobi on 03 August 2021 was still burning unchecked this morning, despite the efforts of strong fire-fighting forces through the night. Reinforcements have been sent from areas throughout the country to help put out the blaze, while five fire-fighting aircraft and nine helicopters resumed operations at first light. (Incendio, Grecia, Atenas) EFE/EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU
Athens (Greece), 04/08/2021.- The famous Acropolis of Athens is obscured by thick smoke due to the major fire in Varybobi, Athens, Greece, 04 August 2021. Air quality in many areas of Athens will be extremely poor these days due to the high concentrations of fine particulate matter (PM) - tiny particles with a diameter of less than 2.5 microns that can penetrate the respiratory system and affect the heart and lungs - released by the major fire in Varybobi. According to the National Observatory of Athens (NOA), Attica residents in the areas where PM 2.5 readings are very high should avoid going outdoors and keep also doors and windows tightly shut. If they have to go out, they should wear a high-protection mask (N95, KN95 or FFP2) that provides protection from fine particulate matter. (Incendio, Grecia, Atenas) EFE/EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU
