A couple stands in front of a burnt house after a wildfire in the area of Varybobi, northeastern suburb of Athens, Greece, 04 August 2021. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Residents battle to extinguish a wildfire burning in the area of Limni in Evia island, eastern coast of Central Greece, 04 August 2021. EPA-EFE/PANAGIOTIS KOUROS

Burnt cars are seen after a wildfire in the area of Varybobi, northeastern suburb of Athens, Greece, 04 August 2021. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

The famous Acropolis of Athens is obscured by thick smoke due to the major fire in Varybobi, Athens, Greece, 04 August 2021. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Varybobi (Greece), 04/08/2021.- Firemen drop water on a burning car during a wildfire in the area of Varybobi, northeastern suburb of Athens, Greece, 04 August 2021. The major fire that broke out in the wildland-urban interface in Varybobi on 03 August 2021 was still burning unchecked this morning, despite the efforts of strong fire-fighting forces through the night. Reinforcements have been sent from areas throughout the country to help put out the blaze, while five fire-fighting aircraft and nine helicopters resumed operations at first light. (Incendio, Grecia, Atenas) EFE/EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU