The Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev (R) and his Greek counterpart Alexisis Tsipras (L) after the press conference in the Government building, in Skopje, North Macedonia, 02 April 2019. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Alexis Tsipras was on Tuesday greeted in Skopje with a ceremonial motorcade, red carpets and a warm welcome from his counterpart Zoran Zaev for the first ever official visit of any Greek prime minister to the neighboring Republic of North Macedonia.

The visit was hailed as a thawing of bilateral relations, which had been strained due to a naming dispute that only ended when Macedonia agreed to formally change its name to the Republic of North Macedonia.