Greece and Portugal on Tuesday called for an urgent European solution in order to tackle the refugee crisis.

The Portuguese deputy prime minister, Eduardo Cabrita, met with the minister for migration, Dimitris Vitsas, at a migrant camp in Athens to call for the European Union to coordinate a collective response that warrants the sharing of responsibility and solidarity in order to deal with the migrant crisis.