Greek leader of main opposition New Democracy party, Kyriakos Mitsotakis greets supporters during the party's main pre-election rally at Thisio square in Athens, Greece, 04 July 2019. EFE/EPA/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS

Greek leader of main opposition New Democracy party, Kyriakos Mitsotakis addresses supporters during the party's main pre-election rally at Thisio square in Athens, Greece, 04 July 2019. EFE/EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Greeks are expected to elect a pro-business government on Sunday, but the prospects for the country's crisis-scarred economy remain grim, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to Efe on Friday.

After suffering the deepest depression in a developed country since the 1930s, Greece's economy is still 24 percent smaller than in 2007, before the financial crisis began, according to national statistics figures. Its creditors, led by Germany, continue to insist that the country run big budget surpluses to service the bailout loans made in recent years.