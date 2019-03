The government of Greece has halted the construction of two large hotels near the city’s iconic Acropolis after local residents protested strongly that the building projects were going to obstruct the views of the emblematic hill, officials said Monday.

Giorgos Stathakis, the Minister of Environment and Energy, issued an order to temporarily suspend all building work in the southern area of the Acropolis whose height was likely to exceed 17.5 meters (57.5 feet) in response to the protest.