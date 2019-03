Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) attends a joint press conference with President of Bolivia Evo Morales (L) after their meeting in Athens, Greece, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Greece's prime minister and the Bolivian president on Friday underlined their shared opinion that military intervention in Venezuela as a means to end the ongoing socio-political and economic crisis in the Latin American nation was not an option.

Alexis Tsipras welcomed Evo Morales to the Greek capital following the latter's participation in a conference on the future of global leftist politics.