Members of the Communist-affiliated trade union PAME shout slogans as they march during a rally organized by civil servants in central Athens, Greece, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

A man stands in front of protesters taking part in a rally organized by civil servants in central Athens, Greece, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Greek civil servants began a 24-hour strike Wednesday to demand higher pay and better pensions in a bid to alleviate the social and economic impact of eight years of strict austerity measures endured as part of a bailout package to tackle its debt crisis with the European Union.

Public sector union Adedy called civil servants and teachers to strike, while workers in Greece's public hospital system would offer minimum services only.