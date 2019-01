Greek Defence Minister and leader of the Independent Greeks (ANEL) party Panos Kammenos (L) exits the Maximos Mansion after a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, in Athens, Greece, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/PANTELIS SAITAS

Greek Defence Minister and leader of the Independent Greeks (ANEL) party Panos Kammenos addresses to the media after a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/PANTELIS SAITAS

The defense minister of Greece said he had resigned and withdrawn his party from the country's governing coalition on Sunday after meeting the prime minister and failing to sort out differences about an imminent agreement with Macedonia over its name.

Panos Kammenos, leader of the right-wing Independent Greeks (ANEL), said after a meeting Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras that his party could not continue in the government any longer.