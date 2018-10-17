Greece's foreign affairs minister resigned Wednesday following a spat with a fellow cabinet member over an agreement signed with the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia that foresees changing the country's name to end a long-running dispute between the neighboring countries.
Nikos Kotzias' resignation came after Tuesday's weekly Greek cabinet meeting during which he clashed with Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, the leader of the right-wing Independent Greeks party, which forms part of the governing coalition with Syriza.