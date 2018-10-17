Supporters of the Civil Initiative for United Macedonia hold placard and flags as they shout slogans during a protest in Skopje, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Mar 30 2017. EFE- EPA (FILE)/GEORGI LICOVSKI

A general view of Greek cabinet ministers sitting around the cabinat table during a meeting chaired by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the parliament in Athens, Greece, Oct 16, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /SIMELA PANTZARTZI

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias speaks during a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece, June 16, 2018 (reissued Oct 17, 2018). According to reports, Kotzias has resigned from his post as Greek Foreign Minister. EFE-EPA (FILE)/ SIMELA PANTZARTZI

Greece's foreign affairs minister resigned Wednesday following a spat with a fellow cabinet member over an agreement signed with the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia that foresees changing the country's name to end a long-running dispute between the neighboring countries.

Nikos Kotzias' resignation came after Tuesday's weekly Greek cabinet meeting during which he clashed with Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, the leader of the right-wing Independent Greeks party, which forms part of the governing coalition with Syriza.