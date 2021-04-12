Senior high school students in Greece on Monday returned to face-to-face teaching after over five months of a partial lockdown.
Greek high school students resume in-person classes
High school students return to school after five months of enforced home-schooling due to coronavirus pandemic, Nafplio, Greece, 12 April 2021. EFE-EPA/BOUGIOTIS VANGELIS
High school students return to school after five months of enforced home-schooling due to coronavirus pandemic, Nafplio, Greece, 12 April 2021. EFE-EPA/BOUGIOTIS VANGELIS
High school students return to school after five months of enforced home-schooling due to coronavirus pandemic, Nafplio, Greece, 12 April 2021. EFE-EPA/BOUGIOTIS VANGELIS
Senior high school students in Greece on Monday returned to face-to-face teaching after over five months of a partial lockdown.