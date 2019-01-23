People from all over Greece protest against the Prespes agreement between Athens and Skopje regarding the name 'Northern Macedonia' for the Balkan country, at a rally in Syntagma Square, Athens, Greece, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Greek lawmakers on Wednesday opened a debate on a bilateral proposal to change the name of its northern neighbor Macedonia, a topic that has already been ratified in Skopje but must now pass through the Hellenic parliament, where it has proved a divisive issue likely to test the mettle of the prime minister.

The conservative New Democracy opposition, which vehemently disagrees with the Prespa agreement, has said it would not rule out tabling a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras over the matter.