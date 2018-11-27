Greek media workers staged a 24-hour strike Tuesday demanding collective trade union agreements and denouncing austerity policies imposed by the government.
The one-day media strike was a prelude to a general strike scheduled for Wednesday, called for by the Greek General Confederation of Workers (GSEE), the nation's main umbrella trade union, and backed by press, radio, and TV unions, in defense of insurance funds, living wages, pensions and a bid to recoup wage cuts suffered in years of austerity.