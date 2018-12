Greek Migration Minister Dimitris Vitsas hands out presents to the children that live in the refugee camp of Eleonas in central Athens, Greece, on New Year's eve Dec. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

A boy plays with his new toys after Greek Migration Minister Dimitris Vitsas (unseen) visited children that live in the refugee camp of Eleonas in central Athens, Greece, on New Year's eve Dec. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

A boy looks at a gift as children that live in the refugee camp of Eleonas wait in line to get their presents, in central Athens, Greece, on New Year's eve Dec. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Migrant children living in a refugee center in Athens on Monday excitedly opened gifts the Greek migration minister delivered, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

Migrant children living at the Eleonas government-run camp in Athens —which houses around 2,300 refugees in metallic shipping containers and is considered one of the best camps in the country — were delighted to receive gifts Dimitris Vitsas was handing out on New Year's Eve.